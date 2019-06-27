News
Haryana Congress leader shot dead in broad daylight

Haryana Congress leader shot dead in broad daylight

June 27, 2019 15:18 IST

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants at the car park of a gym in Faridabad on Thursday, police said.

Chaudhary was parking his car outside the gym in sector nine when the assailants fired on the car from two sides killing him on the spot. The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, ASP Jaivir Raathee said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of Chaudhary and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

 

He prayed for peace of the departed soul.

"The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

As many as 12 spent cartridges was found on the spot, the police officer said.

Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Raathee said.

A case has been registered and police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused, the ASP said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
