Haryana Government Greenlights ₹1,028 Crore for Multi-Departmental Projects

The Haryana government has approved a ₹1,028 crore investment in diverse development projects, signalling a major push to enhance infrastructure, public services, and quality of life across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana government approves ₹1,028 crore for development projects across various departments, focusing on infrastructure and public services.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasises regular monitoring and quality standards for all projects, ensuring timely completion and judicious use of funds.

Projects include infrastructure development like a Home Guard training centre, water supply schemes, and a shooting range sports complex.

Investments in health sector include construction of a Community Health Centre, while education sees implementation of a 'Student and Faculty Life Cycle Management System'.

Industrial and environmental improvements include an additional Common Effluent Treatment Plant to manage industrial waste effectively.

The Haryana government has granted approval to expenditure of Rs 1,028 crore for various projects of more than 10 departments, including Haryana Police Housing Corporation and PWD.

Approvals were given at a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, an official statement said on Thursday.

The projects related to Haryana Police Housing Corporation, DHBVN, HSIIDC, PWD, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, DMER, FMDA, GMDA, the Irrigation Department, and PHED. Through negotiations with bidders, savings of approximately Rs 96 crore were achieved, it said.

Saini directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of all projects so that they are completed within stipulated timelines and meet quality standards.

He said he would personally review the progress of projects and emphasized that all officers must ensure judicious use of funds. Any negligence in development works will not be tolerated, he said.

Besides, procurement processes for 11-meter-long PCC (pre-stressed cement concrete) poles, single-phase and three-phase net meters, and 25 KVA transformers were finalized.

Approval was also granted for commodity procurement worth Rs 29 crore under the supplementary nutrition programme as part of the 'Har-Hith' retail project of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation.

Enhancements in Education and Healthcare

A project worth Rs 5.78 crore was approved for implementing the 'Student and Faculty Life Cycle Management System' (SFLM) in government medical colleges of the state, aimed at enhancing efficiency and integration in the medical education system.

Infrastructure and Environmental Initiatives

Moreover, a project worth Rs 6.60 crore was approved for conducting surveys and preparing a Detained Project Report for storm water diversion from Gurugram metropolitan area towards the Yamuna river.

Under infrastructure development, Rs 47.20 crore was sanctioned for the construction of a Home Guard and Civil Defence Training Centre in Hasanpur village of Karnal while Rs 17.75 crore was approved for a master water supply scheme in Faridabad.

An amount of Rs 101 crore will be spent on constructing a main pumping station with a capacity of 665.5 Million Litres per Day (MLD) in Gurugram.

Additionally, Rs 20 crore was approved for the development of Atal Park in Sector-1, Panchkula, and Rs 109.80 crore for the construction of a shooting range sports complex in Sector-32.

Industrial and Environmental Improvements

Under industrial and environmental improvements, Rs 123.40 crore was approved for the construction of an additional Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) with a capacity of 21 MLD and a main pumping station of 63 MLD in Sector-29-II, Panipat.

Healthcare Boost

In the health sector, Rs 15.80 crore was sanctioned for the construction of a Community Health Centre in Danoda village of Narwana block in Jind.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Anil Vij, Vipul Goel, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Singh Gangwa, Arti Singh Rao, Additional Chief Secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary G Anupama, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arun Gupta, along with senior officers of various departments.