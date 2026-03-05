HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Haryana Irrigation Officials Sentenced in Corruption Case

Haryana Irrigation Officials Sentenced in Corruption Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 05, 2026 21:59 IST

Two Haryana irrigation department officials have been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of corruption for demanding a bribe for a contractor license, highlighting the state's commitment to fighting corruption.

Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • An executive engineer and computer operator from Haryana's irrigation department have been sentenced to four years in jail for corruption.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered the case in December 2022 after the engineer demanded a bribe for a contractor licence.
  • The court found both officials guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
  • The executive engineer and computer operator were also fined Rs 5,000 each in addition to their prison sentences.

A Gurugram court has sentenced an irrigation department executive engineer and a computer operator to four years' imprisonment each in a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in December 2022.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Chauhan also fined executive engineer Naveen Kumar Yadav and computer operator Chandrashekhar Rs 5,000 each, police said.

 

Details of the Corruption Case

According to police, the complainant had applied for the registration of a Haryana Engineering Works Portal (HEWP) contractor licence, for which Naveen Yadav demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The amount was received by Chandrashekhar, a computer operator working under the Haryana Skill Employment Corporation in the department, who was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), police said.

The ACB registered a case on December 16, 2022, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

After examining the evidence and hearing witness statements, the court convicted the duo and sentenced them to four years in jail, an ACB official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IIT Student Arrested for Aiding Cyber Fraud
Two CAs Arrested in Cyber Fraud Money Laundering Case
Three Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case Involving Rs 82 Crore
Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun Tendulkar Wedding0:18

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO