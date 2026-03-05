Haryana Irrigation Officials Sentenced in Corruption Case

Two Haryana irrigation department officials have been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of corruption for demanding a bribe for a contractor license, highlighting the state's commitment to fighting corruption.

IMAGE: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points An executive engineer and computer operator from Haryana's irrigation department have been sentenced to four years in jail for corruption.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered the case in December 2022 after the engineer demanded a bribe for a contractor licence.

The court found both officials guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The executive engineer and computer operator were also fined Rs 5,000 each in addition to their prison sentences.

A Gurugram court has sentenced an irrigation department executive engineer and a computer operator to four years' imprisonment each in a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in December 2022.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Chauhan also fined executive engineer Naveen Kumar Yadav and computer operator Chandrashekhar Rs 5,000 each, police said.

Details of the Corruption Case

According to police, the complainant had applied for the registration of a Haryana Engineering Works Portal (HEWP) contractor licence, for which Naveen Yadav demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The amount was received by Chandrashekhar, a computer operator working under the Haryana Skill Employment Corporation in the department, who was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), police said.

The ACB registered a case on December 16, 2022, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

After examining the evidence and hearing witness statements, the court convicted the duo and sentenced them to four years in jail, an ACB official said.