Haryana Government Approves CBI Probe Into Bank Fraud Case

The Haryana government has authorised a CBI investigation into the alleged involvement of five IAS officers in a significant Rs 590-crore fraud case linked to IDFC First Bank, marking a crucial step in uncovering potential corruption.

Photograph: Courtesy: IDFC First Bank Photos/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Haryana government approves CBI investigation into alleged fraud involving IAS officers.

The case involves alleged misappropriation of government funds through IDFC First Bank.

CBI granted permission to question IAS officers under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Searches conducted in Chandigarh and Panchkula, financial records seized.

Sixteen accused have been arrested so far in connection with the bank fraud case.

The Haryana government has given a green signal to the CBI to investigate the alleged role of five IAS officers in the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

The permission has been granted under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), according to which no police officer shall conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant, without the previous approval of the competent authority.

CBI Granted Permission To Question Officers

With the government's go-ahead, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can now call the officers for questioning, sources said.

They said the CBI had moved a request to proceed against the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers based on the disclosure statements of the accused and the investigators might look into various administrative approvals that allowed the depositing of government funds in private banks.

Searches Conducted In Bank Fraud Investigation

The CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Thursday in connection with the bank-scam case and seized financial records and digital evidence linked to the alleged fraud.

Certain officials of the IDFC First Bank and the AU Small Finance Bank, in connivance with public servants from various Haryana government departments, had allegedly misappropriated government funds through fraudulent means, an official statement said on Friday.

Investigation Uncovers Irregularities

Sixteen accused have so far been arrested in the case.

In a statement, a Haryana government spokesperson had recently said "an inquiry committee constituted in February 2026 by the Director, Development and Panchayats Department, had uncovered irregularities and discrepancies in accounts operated in IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. Based on the committee's report and supporting documents, the case was referred to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) for criminal investigation".

Subsequently, on February 23, an FIR was lodged at the SV&ACB police station in Panchkula under various sections of the PCA and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The matter was subsequently handed over to the CBI.