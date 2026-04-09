Haryana Suspends IAS Officers Amid IDFC Bank Fraud Investigation

Two IAS officers in Haryana have been suspended as investigations deepen into a Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud involving the diversion of government funds.

Key Points Haryana government suspends two IAS officers, Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar, effective immediately.

The suspension is linked to an ongoing probe into a Rs 590-crore fraud case involving IDFC First Bank.

Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) is investigating the fraudulent diversion of government funds into fake company accounts.

The Haryana government has decided to hand over the IDFC First Bank fraud probe to the CBI.

IDFC First Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by employees involving Haryana state government accounts, leading to the bank's de-empanelment.

The Haryana government has suspended two officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect.

In two separate orders issued on Wednesday, the government placed Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar under suspension with immediate effect. While no reason was given for their suspension, sources said the action was linked to the ongoing probe into the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

During the suspension period, both officers -- promoted from the state civil service and belonging to the 2012 and 2011 batches respectively -- will have their headquarters at the office of the chief secretary to the Government of Haryana (Services-I Branch) in Chandigarh.

They will be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Singh had served as commissioner of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation between July 2025 and January 2026, while Kumar was member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board from August 31, 2022, to December 10, 2025.

Before the suspension, Singh was posted as special secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and additional CEO of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, while Kumar was posted as the director of the State Transport and special secretary of the Transport Department before his suspension.

IDFC Bank Fraud Investigation Details

Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has been conducting investigations into the IDFC First Bank fraud case. It has so far arrested several people, including bank employees, private individuals, and government officials.

However, the Haryana government had recently decided to hand over the probe to the CBI.

The SV&ACB recently said that during the investigation, it emerged that several fake firms and companies were created by some of the arrested accused to illegally divert government funds into multiple bank accounts.

Investigations had indicated that money from accounts of various government departments was unauthorisedly transferred to accounts operated in the names of these fictitious companies.

Private sector IDFC First Bank had recently disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by certain employees and others at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts.

In February, the Haryana government had de-empanelled IDFC First Bank for government business with immediate effect till further orders.