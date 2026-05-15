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Haryana Government Approves CBI Probe Into Bank Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 23:06 IST

The Haryana government has authorised a CBI investigation into the alleged role of five IAS officers in a significant Rs 590-crore bank fraud case involving IDFC First Bank, potentially uncovering widespread corruption.

Key Points

  • Haryana government approves CBI investigation into alleged fraud involving IAS officers and IDFC First Bank.
  • The CBI can now question the IAS officers in connection with the Rs 590-crore bank fraud case.
  • The investigation stems from irregularities found in accounts operated in IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.
  • Sixteen individuals have already been arrested in connection with the bank fraud case.
  • The case was initially investigated by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau before being handed over to the CBI.

The Haryana government has given a green signal to the CBI to investigate the alleged role of five IAS officers in the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

The permission has been granted under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), according to which no police officer shall conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant, without the previous approval of the competent authority.

 

CBI Granted Authority to Question Officers

With the government's go-ahead, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can now call the officers for questioning, sources said.

They said the CBI had moved a request to proceed against the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers based on the disclosure statements of the accused and the investigators might look into various administrative approvals that allowed the depositing of government funds in private banks.

Searches and Evidence Seized in Bank Scam Probe

The CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Thursday in connection with the bank-scam case and seized financial records and digital evidence linked to the alleged fraud.

Certain officials of the IDFC First Bank and the AU Small Finance Bank, in connivance with public servants from various Haryana government departments, had allegedly misappropriated government funds through fraudulent means, an official statement said on Friday.

Arrests Made and Inquiry Uncovered Irregularities

Sixteen accused have so far been arrested in the case.

In a statement, a Haryana government spokesperson had recently said "an inquiry committee constituted in February 2026 by the Director, Development and Panchayats Department, had uncovered irregularities and discrepancies in accounts operated in IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. Based on the committee's report and supporting documents, the case was referred to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) for criminal investigation".

Subsequently, on February 23, an FIR was lodged at the SV&ACB police station in Panchkula under various sections of the PCA and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The matter was subsequently handed over to the CBI.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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