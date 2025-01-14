HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hard to believe BEST bus had technical fault: Court on Kurla accident

Hard to believe BEST bus had technical fault: Court on Kurla accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2025 14:38 IST

x

A sessions court in Mumbai has refused bail to the driver of a BEST bus involved in an accident last month that claimed seven lives, saying he was driving in a rash and negligent manner and it is hard to believe there was any fault in the vehicle.

IMAGE: The BEST bus that ploughed into pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla, Mumbai, killing at least six people and injuring over 40 others. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade rejected the bail application of the accused driver, Sanjay More (54), on January 10.

The court refused to accept More's contention that the accident was due to a technical/mechanical fault with the bus, as per the detailed order, made available on Tuesday.

 

Though More has claimed that the accident occurred due to poor maintenance of the bus or brake failure or a mechanical or technical defect, there is no material to prima facie support this contention, the court said.

A report issued by the RTO (Regional Transport Office) prima facie suggests there was no mechanical fault in the bus, it added.

"In this view of the matter, it is hard to believe that there was any mechanical/technical fault or brake failure in the bus which resulted in the very unfortunate mishap," the court said.

More endangered the lives of not just passengers in the bus but also those who were on the crowded road, the court observed.

"It is prima facie seen that the applicant accused was driving the bus in a very rash and negligent manner irrespective of the fact that the road was being used by several others and there were several passengers in the bus too," the order said.

"Considering the gravity and seriousness of the crime and the punishment provided for the offences under which the accused is booked, I do not find it a fit case to enlarge the accused on bail," the judge said.

On December 9, the electric bus, operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, dashed into pedestrians and vehicles on a congested road near Kurla railway station. The accident claimed seven lives and left more than 40 other persons injured.

More was arrested the same night and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

While seeking bail, More claimed he was a professional driver and that the accident was a result of a sudden and unforeseen mechanical or technical fault in the bus.

The prosecution relied on the RTO's report, which clearly said there was no fault in the bus.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BEST bus crash: Accused driver denied bail
BEST bus crash: Accused driver denied bail
BEST bus crash: Another man succumbs, toll reaches 8
BEST bus crash: Another man succumbs, toll reaches 8
Was Kurla BEST bus crash driver drunk? Police say...
Was Kurla BEST bus crash driver drunk? Police say...
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out
After crash, Mum BEST bus drivers caught with liquor
After crash, Mum BEST bus drivers caught with liquor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Celeb Babies: 6 Unique Names

webstory image 2

5 Interesting Pongal Rituals

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why Assam Is Awesome

VIDEOS

Amit Shah celebrates Makar Sankranti Kite Festival in Ahmedabad3:27

Amit Shah celebrates Makar Sankranti Kite Festival in...

Hundreds of Naga Sadhus march toward Triveni Sangam for holy dip 1:48

Hundreds of Naga Sadhus march toward Triveni Sangam for...

Pongal: People create colourful rangolis outside homes in Trichy0:41

Pongal: People create colourful rangolis outside homes in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD