BEST bus crash: Accused driver denied bail

A Mumbai court on Friday denied bail to the driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus involved in the December 9 accident in Kurla West, which resulted in the deaths of seven persons and injured more than 40.

IMAGE: Driver Sanjay More in police custody. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

An electric bus of the civic-run BEST undertaking had hit several vehicles late night that day on the arterial SG Barve Road, following which driver Sanjay More was arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

More's bail plea was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge VM Pathade, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet.

In his plea filed through advocate Samadhan Sulane, More had claimed the accident was the result of a mechanical fault in the bus and that he had been unjustly arrested.

The prosecution, however, contended no technical fault was found in the ill-fated bus.

After hearing arguments from both sides, judge Pathade rejected More's bail plea.