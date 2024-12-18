News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Kurla BEST bus crash driver wasn't drunk, mentally stable

Kurla BEST bus crash driver wasn't drunk, mentally stable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 18, 2024 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Medical tests of the driver involved in the Kurla BEST bus accident, which claimed eight lives, have indicated he did not have any mental disorder and was not drunk at the time of the incident, police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The electric bus, hired on a wet-lease basis by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and driven by Sanjay More, ploughed into a crowd in Mumbai's Kurla area on December 9.

The accident claimed eight lives and left more than 40 persons injured. Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

 

More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving and booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Before the commencement of the case trial, the driver's psychological test was recently conducted at a civic hospital in Sion to confirm if he had any mental illness, a Kurla police official said.

The test report confirmed his mental condition was normal and he had no mental disorder and he was not suffering from any brain-related disease, the official said.

Also, More's blood test report revealed he was not driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he said.

Earlier, More claimed the bus brake failure led to the accident, but police have received a report from the regional transport office (RTO), stating the vehicle was working fine and there was no brake or any other technical failure, the official said.

BEST administration has claimed More received three days' training before he was allowed to drive the electric bus.

RTO officials suspect human error and lack of proper training for driving automatic transmission buses could be the reason behind the accident, among the most horrific involving BEST buses in recent history.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out
BEST bus was at 46 kmph when it ploughed into crowd
BEST bus was at 46 kmph when it ploughed into crowd
Need to probe if driver used BEST bus as 'weapon': Cops
Need to probe if driver used BEST bus as 'weapon': Cops
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Mumbai One Of 5 Best Food Cities In The World!
Mumbai One Of 5 Best Food Cities In The World!
More like this
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
BEST bus crash: Initial probe points at...
BEST bus crash: Initial probe points at...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances