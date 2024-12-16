News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » BEST bus crash: Another man succumbs, toll reaches 8

BEST bus crash: Another man succumbs, toll reaches 8

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 16, 2024 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 55-year-old man, who was among the several persons injured in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus accident in Kurla area of Mumbai, died on Monday morning, taking the death toll to eight, a civic official said.

IMAGE: The BEST bus that collided with several vehicles on a road at Kurla, north east Mumbai, on December 9, 2024. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The electric bus, hired by the civic-run BEST undertaking on wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a crowded road in Kurla area on December 9.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

 

One of the injured persons, identified as Fazlu Rehman, died during treatment at the Sion Hospital on Monday morning, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

BEST has set up a five-member committee to investigate the Kurla accident.

Driver Sanjay More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving.

In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident.

It also said that BEST would provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and bear treatment expenses of the injured.

BEST administration has claimed that More received three days' training before he was allowed to drive the electric bus.

RTO officials suspect human error and lack of proper training for driving automatic transmission buses could be the reason behind the accident, among the most horrific involving BEST buses in recent history.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Driving Tests Are A Joke'
'Driving Tests Are A Joke'
BEST bus crash: Initial probe points at...
BEST bus crash: Initial probe points at...
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
India's Nov trade deficit widens to $37.84
India's Nov trade deficit widens to $37.84
M&A deals rise 13.5% in '24 so far
M&A deals rise 13.5% in '24 so far
How Upton helped Gukesh conquer chess history
How Upton helped Gukesh conquer chess history
More like this
BEST bus crash: 'It was her first day at work'
BEST bus crash: 'It was her first day at work'
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out
BEST bus crash: Driver grabbed backpacks, jumped out

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances