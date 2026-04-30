Delhi's Hansraj College Withdraws Student Suspensions: What It Means

Hansraj College in Delhi has revoked the suspensions of 29 students after a disciplinary review, following allegations of misconduct and social media defamation, but one case remains unresolved due to legal proceedings.

Photograph: University of Delhi on Facebook

Key Points Hansraj College revoked the suspension of 29 students initially suspended for misconduct.

The suspensions were related to alleged violence during a college festival and social media activity.

The college's decision follows a review by the disciplinary committee after student protests.

One student's suspension remains due to ongoing legal proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

Delhi University's Hansraj College on Thursday revoked the suspension of 25 more students, a day after withdrawing the four suspension letters issued to the students' union office bearers.

According to college officials, the remaining one suspension could not be withdrawn because the matter has become sub judice.

Reasons Behind the Initial Suspensions

The college administration suspended 30 students through five letters issued from April 20 to April 25. Reasons ranged from alleged violence and misconduct during the college's April fest to involvement in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms".

Details of the Suspension Revocation

In a notice uploaded on the college website on Thursday, the administration said, "...the suspension of the students listed in the notices â¦22.04.2026 and 22.04.2026, shall terminate effective 15.05.2026. Students are advised to follow the SOP published on the Hansraj College website. Failure to comply may result in appropriate action in accordance with the relevant provisions."

In a separate notice also uploaded on Thursday, the administration withdrew the suspension letters issued to seven students on April 23, effective May 10, based on the observations of the special core sub-discipline committee and the subsequent recommendations of the Students' Welfare and Discipline committee.

Official Statements on the Matter

Vinod Kumar Mayala, assistant professor at Hansraj and convenor of the Students' Welfare Committee, told PTI that all 29 suspension letters have been terminated. "Only one student's suspension letter could not be reconsidered because that student approached the Delhi High Court, and the matter is now sub judice. Following a protest on Monday, the core disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday to reconsider the students' position.