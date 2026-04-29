Hansraj College Lifts Suspension Of Students' Union Leaders

Hansraj College has revoked the suspension of its students' union office bearers following a disciplinary review, after initially suspending 30 students for misconduct and social media activity.

Photograph: University of Delhi on Facebook

Key Points Hansraj College revoked the suspension of students' union office bearers after a disciplinary committee meeting.

The initial suspensions involved 30 students for alleged misconduct during the college fest and social media activity.

The college administration cited violence, breach of discipline, and defaming the college as reasons for the suspensions.

A former student union president approached the Delhi High Court regarding the suspensions and a wedding event held on campus.

A day after a core disciplinary committee meeting was held in Delhi University's Hansraj College to reconsider suspension notices issued to 30 students, the committee revoked the suspension of the students' union office bearers.

The notice, uploaded on the college website on Wednesday, mentioned, "In view of the observations made by the Special Core Sub-Discipline Committee, after hearing the concerned students, and the recommendations made by the Students' Welfare & Discipline Committee, suspension of office bearers of the Hansraj College Students' Union is hereby terminated. Students are advised to adhere to the SOP published by Hansraj College on its website, failing which appropriate proceedings may be initiated as per the provisions."

The college administration suspended 30 students through five letters issued from April 20 to April 25, for various reasons, ranging from alleged violence and misconduct during the college fest to being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms".

Following a protest on Monday, the core disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday to reconsider the students' side.

A college official told PTI that the suspension letters of the other students are still being considered, as the committee has not been able to listen to all of their reviews. "The decision will be taken in the next few days," the official said.

At least 18 students out of the total 30 were suspended for a "serious incident of violence, misconduct and breach of discipline that occurred within the college premises during the Annual Fest on April 8 and 9".

In the last two letters, dated April 23 and April 25, the college suspended 11 students.

The April 23 notice suspended seven students on the grounds of being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms and engaging in activities that have adversely affected the academic environment of the institution".

The college issued the final notice on April 25 and suspended four office bearers of the students' union: President, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

Reasons Behind the Initial Student Suspensions

Speaking on the suspension of 30 students, principal of Hansraj College, Dr Rama, told PTI, "For the union's annual festival, we wanted our college societies' students to perform so that their talent could be showcased. However, the union did not agree to this. They were repeatedly counselled by teachers and the administration, but they continued their protest and sat through the entire night.

"The student union must maintain discipline, especially when they are conducting a programme. However, they failed to manage the situation. Proper registration, which should have been done systematically, was not followed because it was declared 'open for all'. As a result, outsiders also started entering Hansraj College. Although the administration had made proper arrangements with the Delhi Police, the situation was not handled appropriately."

Delhi High Court Intervention

Meanwhile, one of the suspended students, a former college student union president, Parth Srivastava, had approached the Delhi High Court regarding the matter. He said, "The first hearing was on Wednesday. The court has asked Hansraj College to submit a clarification on why a wedding event was held on campus."