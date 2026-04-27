Why Hansraj College Suspended 30 Students

Hansraj College has suspended at least 30 students for alleged misconduct, sparking protests and raising questions about the administration's actions.

Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points Hansraj College suspended 30 students for misconduct during the college festival and defaming the college on social media.

The student union is protesting the suspensions, calling them arbitrary and unjust.

Some students were suspended for violence and misconduct during the annual college festival.

A former student union president claims he is being targeted for filing an RTI application about college irregularities.

Suspended students are barred from entering the college premises, except for exams and internal assessments.

The Hansraj College administration has suspended at least 30 students for reasons ranging from violence and misconduct during the college festival to being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms".

The student union of the Delhi University college has condemned the move and called for a protest on Monday to oppose the suspension notices issued within a period of about a week.

Student Union Condemns Suspensions

The first letter was issued to Parth Srivastava, the former president of the student union, on April 20.

The letter, which is uploaded on the college's website, said the student had been found involved in "acts of indiscipline, including defamation of the institution and use of derogatory language against teaching and non-teaching staff".

The letter further said the student was given multiple opportunities to appear before the college committee along with his parents, in which he failed.

"A final opportunity was granted on 23.03.2026, where he appeared alone. During being apprised of the allegations, he neither expressed remorse nor acknowledged his conduct," it said.

Allegations of Targeting and Irregularities

Srivastava, however, said he is being targeted.

Speaking to PTI, he referred to the protests in February against the wedding of the principal's son on campus.

"Following that, I had submitted an RTI application seeking info on various irregularities at the college," Srivastava told PTI, further alleging that he got his suspension letter "not long after that".

He added that the move by the college administration was completely arbitrary and that he has already approached the Delhi High Court regarding the issue.

Festival Violence and Social Media Defamation

The college issued a second notice on April 20, suspending 14 students, "in view of the serious incident of violence, misconduct, and breach of discipline that occurred within the college premises during the Annual Fest on 8th and 9th April...".

Videos of the festival have -- purportedly showing students clashing -- have also been circulated on social media.

The notice to this group of students did not specify the length of the suspension but mentioned that they will not be allowed to enter the college premises during the suspension, except for examination and internal assessment.

Four more students were suspended in a notice issued on April 22, referring to alleged physical violence and misconduct on campus.

An April 23, a notice said seven students were suspended on grounds of being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms and engaging in activities that have adversely affected the academic environment of the institution".

Student Union Office Bearers Suspended

The final notice came on April 25, naming the four office bearers of the student union, namely president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

"In view of the serious incident of violence, misconduct, and breach of discipline that occurred during the Annual Fest....the following office bearers of the Hansraj College Students' Union are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings," the notice said.