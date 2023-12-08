News
People will now see battle of Mahabharata: Mahua Moitra

People will now see battle of Mahabharata: Mahua Moitra

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2023 14:26 IST
As the report of the Ethics Committee in the alleged "cash-for-query" case tabled in Lok Sabha today, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that now the people will see the battle of Mahabharata.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra speaks to the media at Parliament House during the winter session in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Speaking to the media, Mahua said "Mother Durga has arrived, we will see. These people who have started snatching clothes will now see the battle of Mahabharata."

She also quoted a quote from famous poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar which said "Jab naash manuj par chaata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai (Destruction befalls a person, conscience dies first)."

 

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on Friday submitted its report in the lower house recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar tabled the panel's first report when the House re-convened at noon after an adjournment during the Question Hour.

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group, had claimed in a signed affidavit that Moitra targeted industrialist Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a meeting on November 9, the Committee adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Six members of the panel, including suspended Congress member Preneet Kaur, voted in favour of the report. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence".

Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

With inputs from PTI

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
