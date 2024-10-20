Hamas chief seen in tunnel hours before Oct 7 attack

Israel on Saturday released footage showing Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar moving his belongings to a tunnel in Gaza hours before the October 7 attack last year that triggered the ongoing war.

IMAGE: Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar is seen entering a tunnel in Gaza hours before the October 7 attack on Israel. Photograph: @LTC_Shoshani/X

The footage was released following Sinwar's death in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In the footage, dated late night of October 6, Sinwar is seen walking back and forth in an underground tunnel with his wife and children, carrying bags of supplies to the bunker that the IDF later discovered.

"It proves once again that the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization, regardless of who they are, do not care about the price paid by the residents of Gaza. They use them only as human shields and are preoccupied with their own survival. An example of this is the amounts of money he kept wherever he hid," Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

"His movement was between Khan Yunis and Rafah throughout the entire war, and our assessment was that he was in Gaza the whole time. They asked us if he had fled to Egypt, and we reiterated that he was in Gaza, in the area between Khan Yunis and Rafah. The footage is the documentation from the film with his family," Hagari added.

Hagari revealed that the IDF has had documentation of Sinwar's family for several months and emphasized that the IDF has been consistently monitoring him and seeking additional evidence using intelligence sources.

According to the spokesperson, military intelligence was always aware that Sinwar was moving between Khan Yunis and Rafah, despite rumors suggesting that he had fled to Egypt.

"After his elimination, there are those trying to restore his honor. Sinwar hid and fled while the war often took place near and above him. While IDF commanders fought on the front lines, Hamas operatives acted, with their leader and other commanders also hiding and doing everything possible to escape."

Hagari concluded with a remark about Sinwar's elimination.

"The IDF and Shin Bet have been tracking Sinwar across Gaza during the war, finally locating and eliminating him in a targeted strike in a civilian house last Wednesday. The operation showcased Sinwar's cynical use of civilian infrastructure, as well as his ruthless disregard for both Israelis and the residents of Gaza."