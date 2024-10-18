SEE: Drone footage of Hamas chief's last moments

The Israel Defense Forces has released a drone footage of what it said were the "last moments" of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar.

The video showed Sinwar sitting on a couch, surrounded by rubble, inside a damaged and dilapidated house.

In his final moments, he is seen throwing an object at the drone.

The IDF released a video message of its spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari, talking about the killing of Sinwar and Israel's operational goals in Gaza.

"Sinwar was responsible for the most brutal attack against Israel in our history. When terrorists from Gaza invaded Israel, massacred Israelis in their homes, raped our women, burned entire families alive, and took over 250 men, women, children, and babies hostage into Gaza. 101 hostages still remain in captivity in brutal conditions for the past year," he said.

WATCH: The last moments of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Hagari said that Sinwar tried to escape justice but he failed.

Blaming him for waging war with Israel while hiding behind civilians in Gaza, Hagari reiterated, “Our war is with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza and we mean it.”

Hours after Israel confirmed the killing of Sinwar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, saying the war can end as soon as tomorrow, if Hamas agrees to lay down its arms and return the hostages.

Sharing a video on X, Netanyahu said, "Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israeli defence forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end. To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.