News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gyanvapi case judge 'concerned' about his safety

Gyanvapi case judge 'concerned' about his safety

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 13, 2022 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The judge who delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case in Varanasi has said his family was concerned about his safety due to the 'extraordinary' nature of the case which has 'created an atmosphere of fear'.

IMAGE: Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Thursday rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner the court had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

"An atmosphere of fear was created by making this civil case into an extraordinary case," Diwakar said while pronouncing the order.

 

"The fear is so much that my family is worried about my safety and I am worried about theirs. Every time I am out of the house, my wife is worried about me. Yesterday, when I had a conversation with my mother, she too seemed concerned," he added.

"She came to know through media reports that I might also go to the spot as commissioner. She said I should not as it may endanger my safety," the judge commented.

The court also dismissed objections to the opening of the two closed basements inside the mosque complex, directing that in case keys are not available, the locks should be broken to get the survey done.

The court also directed the district magistrate, the police commissioner and others to monitor the survey work and lodge an FIR in case anyone creates hurdles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?
Why Is Kangana Thanking Salman?
Ranveer is getting the JITTERS!
Ranveer is getting the JITTERS!
Chintan Shivir: Cong to bring these sweeping changes
Chintan Shivir: Cong to bring these sweeping changes
Is Doval the reason there's no CDS?
Is Doval the reason there's no CDS?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

BJP MLC: 'RSS, VHP creating mischief in Karnataka'

BJP MLC: 'RSS, VHP creating mischief in Karnataka'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances