BJP MLC: 'RSS, VHP creating mischief in Karnataka'

IMAGE: Students protest against the Karnataka high court verdict upholding the hijab ban in schools and colleges in the state. Photograph: ANI Photo

Adagooru H Vishwanath is a Bharatiya Janata Party member of Karnataka's legislative council.

"Nobody (Muslim traders) will be harassed by the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal people for setting up stalls outside temples or temple fairs," Vishwanath, who served as a minister in earlier Congress and Janata Dal-Secular governments, tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com.

You have been quiet vocal in criticising the state government over the harassment of Muslim traders outside the temples in the state.

I never spoke against or blamed the state government (for it). The state government has nothing to do with what is happening to Muslims outside the temples in Karnataka.

Then, who are you blaming? Who is involved in this tirade against Muslim traders?

I blamed these extra Constitutional organisations like the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) and the Bajrang Dal for the tirade against Muslims. They are creating all the mischief and it is wrong and not acceptable.

What is the state government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai going to do about it?

On my request, the government will intervene and put an end to all these things. Nobody (Muslim traders) will be harassed by the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal people for setting up stalls outside temples or temple fairs.

We have requested the chief minister to act on it as early as possible and put an end to this harassment (of Muslim traders) and prevent the extra Constitutional authorities from forcing their will on people. The chief minister has said that he will soon make a statement.

What is the chief minister likely to do?

He may advise them (the RSS, the VHP and Bajrang Dal) not to do such things.

Belagavi north MLA from BJP Anil Benake too called it anti-Constitution in a conversation with me, but said that if people don't want to buy from people of one particular community then nobody can force them to do it.

It is true that this Belagavi MLA said that if the whims and fancies of people forbid them to trade with people of one particular community, then there is nothing the state government can do. But it is wrong for anybody to harass and force people from not doing business outside temples. Though it is still happening in some places, this is going to stop soon in Karnataka. The state government will surely intervene in this issue.

Unfortunately, it is still happening on the ground but it won't work out (people who are engaging in spreading communal disharmony won't succeed).

But Law Minister J Madhuswamy made a statement in the assembly that non-Hindus cannot do businesses near Hindu temples by citing the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 2002.

That statement made by the law ministry doesn't hold good now (that the chief minister will intervene).

Why are these issues being raised now in Karnataka?

Because of future elections. There is still time for the state election, but they have started the ground work.

Wouldn't only the BJP benefit from this anti-Muslim propaganda?

It is not the BJP that will benefit. The RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal will benefit. But people of Karnataka won't let that happen.

You are being charged with being pseudo secular given your past political career in the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular.

Let them make any statements. I know I am loyal to the BJP and such statements won't affect me from voicing my opinions.

Aren't Muslims in Karnataka being targeted with issues like hijab and now disallowing them to sell their products outside temples in the state?

The Muslims in Karnataka are safe and secure. The state government belongs to everybody. Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas.

Aren't such religious issues affecting social harmony in the state?

It is, but soon enough this will be set straight.