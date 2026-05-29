Several Injured In Nuh Village Stone Pelting Incident

A violent stone-pelting incident in Nuh village, triggered by a Facebook post dispute, has left several people injured and heightened tensions in the area.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points A dispute over a Facebook post led to a stone-pelting incident in Nai village, Nuh district, injuring more than seven people.

The incident involved two families who had been in conflict for three days over the content of the Facebook post.

Stones were thrown from rooftops, escalating the conflict and causing serious injuries to some individuals.

Police arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control and deployed additional forces to manage rising tensions.

More than seven people, including two women, were injured in a stone-pelting incident in Nai village, Nuh district here, on Friday, following a dispute over a Facebook post, according to police.

Facebook Post Sparks Village Conflict

Bricks and stones were thrown from rooftops for approximately 20 minutes during the incident, police said.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, a police team from the Bichor Police Station arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

Police Response and Investigation

Additional police forces were deployed due to rising tensions in the village, and the injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to villagers, two families had been in conflict for the past three days over a Facebook post that allegedly contained abusive language.

Escalation of Violence

Around 8 am on Friday, children from both families clashed, leading to a confrontation between two young men. The ensuing altercation resulted in injuries to more than seven people from both sides due to stone-pelting and fighting. Some of the injured sustained serious head and body injuries, police said.

Community Impact and Current Status

The village sarpanch mentioned that young men from both families began to argue this morning. Initially, they used sticks, but the situation escalated when stones were thrown from rooftops, creating panic throughout the village.

"The situation in the village is currently under control, and peace has been restored. Police have received a complaint, and further action is being taken," a senior police officer said.