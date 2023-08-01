News
In fresh violence, eatery set afire in Gurugram

In fresh violence, eatery set afire in Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 01, 2023 19:40 IST
A mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon, in a fresh case of communal violence after the previous day's attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in adjoining Nuh district.

IMAGE: Damaged shops after a clash broke out, in Haryana's Nuh on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the blaze, police said.

The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of a mosque in Badshahpur.

The Badshahpur market was also shut down, police said.

 

After getting information about the fresh violence, police reached the spot but the rioters managed to flee on their bikes and other vehicles by then, officials said, adding some suspects have been detained.

"Some youths were trying to create ruckus in the market and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. We reached the spot and handled the situation," said Satish Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

According to reports, some shanties were also set on fire on Kadarpur road. However, police have denied it.

Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a VHP procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
