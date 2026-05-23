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Luxury Vehicle Fraud: Gurugram Police Arrest Mastermind

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 23, 2026 23:12 IST

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Gurugram Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated luxury vehicle fraud operation, arresting the alleged mastermind behind a scheme that involved mortgaging and selling cars obtained under the guise of rental agreements.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police busted a gang defrauding a person by mortgaging and selling luxury vehicles.
  • The gang acquired the vehicles under the pretext of renting them for weddings and events.
  • Krishna Dixit, the alleged mastermind, has been arrested in connection with the fraud.
  • The accused also manipulated the complainant to transfer Rs 10 lakh online under false pretences.
  • Another suspect, Harish Khatri, was previously arrested, and a Fortuner was recovered.

The Gurugram Police on Saturday said it has busted a gang that allegedly defrauded a person by mortgaging and selling his luxury vehicles after acquiring them on the pretext of renting them out for weddings and events.

The alleged mastermind, Krishna Dixit (23) -- a resident Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district -- has been arrested in this connection, an official said.

 

Earlier, police had arrested another suspect associated with the gang, and recovered a Fortuner from his possession, he added.

Luxury Vehicle Fraud Scheme Unveiled

According to police, on October 17, 2025, a person submitted a complaint stating that he had let out his four luxury vehicles to Krishna Dixit and his associates, for renting them out for weddings and events.

The accused initially gained the complainant's trust by paying rent for one vehicle for some time, but later stopped making payments.

In addition, the accused also manipulated the complainant to transfer around Rs 10 lakh online under the pretext of organising an event.

Later, the complainant learnt that the accused had allegedly mortgaged or sold his vehicles to others.

Based on this, a case was registered under relevant sections at New Colony police station.

Arrest and Interrogation of the Accused

The team of Sector 17-based crime unit arrested the alleged mastermind Dixit on Friday, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, along with his associate Harish and other accomplices had conspired and taken luxury vehicles from the complainant on rent.

Thereafter, instead of paying rent, the accused mortgaged/sold the vehicles to other persons and also cheated the complainant of Rs 10 lakh in the name of organising a wedding event," the Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Another accused, Harish Khatri, had been arrested in this connection earlier, and a Fortuner was recovered from his possession, he said.

Ongoing Investigation and Further Inquiries

The accused are being questioned to ascertain the extent of the fraud, the spokesperson said, adding that a case related to theft and cheating is already registered against the accused Krishna Dixit in Gurugram.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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