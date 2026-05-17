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Gurugram Flat Fire Highlights Fire Safety Concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 20:31 IST

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A fire in a Gurugram flat has ignited concerns over fire safety protocols, with residents alleging critical lapses in the residential society's emergency response.

Key Points

  • A fire erupted in a Gurugram flat due to a suspected short circuit, causing significant damage.
  • Residents allege negligence in fire safety arrangements, including delayed access to firefighting equipment.
  • The flat's sprinkler system reportedly failed, exacerbating the fire's spread.
  • The absence of casualties is attributed to the flat's occupants being away during the incident.

A fire broke out in a flat on the ninth floor of a residential tower in Gurugram's Sector 84 on Sunday morning, with residents alleging serious lapses in the society's fire safety arrangements, officials said.

No casualties were reported as the family living in the flat was away at the time of the incident. However, the blaze gutted all household belongings, they said.

 

Cause Of Gurugram Fire

According to fire officials, a blaze erupted around 8 am due to a suspected short circuit in flat number 902 of the AC Tower in Antariksh Society.

"In a deeply negligent act, the keys to the storeroom were kept in the head office, due to which the fire could not be controlled in the initial stage", a resident of the society alleged.

Firefighting Efforts And Resident Concerns

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after several efforts, the officials said.

Residents also claimed that the sprinkler system inside the flat failed to function and the maintenance staff did not have access to firefighting equipment.

"The fire sprinkler inside the house also did not work, and the society did not have proper fire safety arrangements. Due to the maintenance staff not having firefighting equipment, the blaze spread further until the fire brigade arrived and controlled it," said Kamal Garg, a resident of the society.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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