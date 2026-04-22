Gurugram Flat Fire: Blaze Engulfs Home In Anant Raj Estate

A major fire in a Gurugram flat at Anant Raj Estate was successfully contained by firefighters, preventing casualties but causing significant property damage.

Key Points A significant fire erupted in a flat within Gurugram's Anant Raj Estate, a high-end residential complex.

Firefighters responded swiftly, deploying five fire tenders to combat the blaze in Sector 63A.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday, took approximately three hours to fully extinguish.

While the flat sustained extensive damage, resulting in it being completely gutted, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The cause of the Gurugram flat fire is currently under investigation by authorities.

A massive fire broke out in a flat in Anant Raj Estate, a posh society in Sector 63A here, on Wednesday, an official said. No casualties were reported.

Firefighters Battle Gurugram Blaze

It took five fire tenders three hours to put out the blaze, a fire department official said. By the time the fire was controlled, the flat was gutted.

According to officials, a fire was reported to have broken out at Ankit Sethi's first-floor flat in the society's E Block at 4.13 pm.

Sethi tried to extinguish the flames, but the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire house. He managed to escape with his wife and children.

Investigation Underway After Flat Gutted

Fire extinguishers kept at the society failed to work, it was alleged.

A total of five fire tenders from Sector 29, Sohna, and the M3M fire stations were rushed to the house.

"The furniture and other valuables of the flat were completely destroyed, but the fire was prevented from spreading to other apartments. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet," said Mam Chand, a fire officer from the Sector 29 station.

Gurugram, a major satellite city of Delhi, has seen rapid urbanisation and a boom in residential complexes in recent years. Fire safety in high-rise buildings is a recurring concern in the region, often prompting reviews of existing regulations and enforcement.