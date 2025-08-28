Gunman opens fire in US school; 2 kids dead, 17 injured

In yet another tragic incident of gun violence in the United States, a man opened fire during morning Mass at a Catholic school in the city of Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota, killing two children and injuring 17 others before turning the gun on himself, media repots said, citing law enforcement and hospital officials.

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers set up barriers after a shooting at Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 27, 2025. Photograph: Ben Brewer/Reuters

Police confirmed that 14 of the injured were children aged between 6 and 15, all of whom are expected to survive. Three elderly parishioners in their 80s also sustained injuries.

The shooting took place at Annunciation Catholic School, barely days after classes had resumed following the summer break.

Authorities stressed that there was no ongoing threat to public safety but urged residents to avoid the area.

According to The New York Times, the school serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

According to the church's website, the new school year began on Monday (local time), with an all-school Mass scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also issued a statement expressing sympathy for the incident.

'I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,' he stated in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the tragedy. Taking to Truth Social, the US President stated that the White House is currently monitoring the situation, with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation swiftly responding to the scene.

'I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!' Trump stated.

-- with inputs from ANI