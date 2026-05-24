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Home  » News » Gunman opens fire at security checkpoint near White House, dead

Gunman opens fire at security checkpoint near White House, dead

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 09:55 IST

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A gunman was shot and killed by Secret Service officers after opening fire near a White House checkpoint, resulting in a bystander injury and a temporary lockdown.

Shooting Outside White House

IMAGE: Marker cones over potential evidence behind yellow tape cordoning an area, after a shooting incident near the White House, in Washington, DC on May 23, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points

  • A suspect opened fire on a Secret Service checkpoint near the White House and was shot by officers.
  • The suspect, identified as Nasire Best, believed he was Jesus, according to reports.
  • One bystander was injured during the shooting incident.
  • President Trump was in the White House but was not impacted by the incident.
  • This is the third shooting incident near the White House in the past month.

A suspect involved in a shooting near the White House was shot dead after opening fire on a US Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon out of his bag and began firing on officers. 

The Secret Service officers also opened fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Shooting Outside White House

IMAGE: A US Secret Service agent runs after gunshots were heard. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Suspect Identified as Nasire Best

The suspect, identified as Nasire Best, believed he was Jesus, The New York Post reported, citing court records.

One bystander was injured, the US Secret Service said. Authorities said US President Donald Trump was not "impacted".

Shooting Outside White House

IMAGE: US Secret Service agents keep watch on the roof of the White House. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Immediate Response and Investigation

The reported gunshots triggered a temporary lockdown and prompted a quick response from the Secret Service.

Earlier, the US Secret Service in its statement posted on X said, "Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing."

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were sustained by officers. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available," it further read.

Shooting Outside White House

IMAGE: An FBI agent walks towards yellow tape cordoning . Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Recent Incidents Near the White House

It was the third time in the past month that gunfire has broken out near the president following incidents at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April and near the Washington Monument earlier in May.

With input from agencies 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

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