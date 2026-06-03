Operation Delta Hunt: Gujarat Police Apprehend Hundreds Of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants

Gujarat Police have launched a massive 'Operation Delta Hunt' across the state, apprehending 362 illegal Bangladeshi migrants and initiating probes into hundreds more, highlighting the ongoing efforts to secure national borders and address illegal immigration.

Key Points Gujarat police apprehended 362 illegal Bangladeshi migrants and are investigating 780 more suspects under 'Operation Delta Hunt'.

The state-wide crackdown involved technical surveillance and human intelligence, targeting major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot.

Police are also probing individuals who provided accommodation or employment to these migrants without mandatory verification.

Many migrants reportedly obtained Aadhaar cards using documents from West Bengal, facilitating their illegal stay.

Authorities plan continued operations and emphasise robust border fencing to prevent future infiltration.

Gujarat police have apprehended 362 illegal Bangladeshi migrants from across the state and another 780 suspects are being probed, officials said on Wednesday. The crackdown under 'Operation Delta Hunt' was meticulously planned and covered all parts of the state, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told reporters here.

"In total, investigations are being conducted into the backgrounds of over 6,200 individuals. Of these, 362 have so far been identified as (illegal) Bangladeshi nationals, and the investigations will continue in the days to come," he said.

State-Wide Crackdown And Investigation Details

A dedicated team of police is also conducting a probe against the persons who provided accommodation to these migrants or hired them without the mandatory police verification, Sanghavi said. Police teams worked tirelessly for the last more than 72 hours, employing a comprehensive strategy that utilized technical surveillance as well as human intelligence to find illegal migrants, the minister said.

A majority of illegal Bangladeshi nationals were engaged in manual labor with the highest concentrations found in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Bharuch, he said. As per Ahmedabad police, 300 such individuals were rounded up in the city and 66 of them have been so far confirmed to be illegal migrants.

"An operation was also conducted in Dang district where five suspicious individuals were apprehended. No corner of Gujarat was left untouched," Sanghavi said. While the police conducted raids, vigilance was maintained at railway stations, bus terminals and along highways and district borders. At least 18 persons were apprehended while trying to flee Gujarat, said Sanghavi.

Future Actions And Border Security

"This was a meticulously planned operation. As the investigations proceed, the number of illegal migrants is expected to rise significantly," the minister said. Police will also continue door-to-door and village-to-village operations, aiming to repatriate every single Bangladeshi national living illegally in the state back to their home country, he added.

Many of these migrants managed to procure Aadhaar cards based on minor government documents obtained from certain villages in West Bengal, which facilitated their illegal stay in the country, Sanghavi said. "By leveraging new technologies and software, we have succeeded in accurately identifying these individuals, and we intend to carry out even more detailed work in this regard in the coming days. I consider this to be a proactive initiative by the police, one that we are pursuing with the utmost seriousness," he said.

Robust fencing of the Bangladesh border in West Bengal will deny infiltrators the opportunity to enter the country, making the national borders more secure, the minister said.