Five Suspected Illegal Immigrants Detained In Gujarat

Gujarat police detained five women suspected to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bhavnagar, raising concerns about illegal immigration.

Key Points Five women suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detained in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Police found Bangladeshi phone numbers and passports in their possession.

The women were working as domestic helps in the Chitra Yard area of Bhavnagar.

The women hailed from Faridpur, Nirail and Kalia districts of Bangladesh.

Five women suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India were detained in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Friday, police said.

Suspicious Behaviour Leads to Detention

The women were seen behaving suspiciously, hiding their faces when a police patrol unit came across them near Chitra Yard in Bor Talav area. During questioning, police found Bangladeshi phone numbers in their mobile call records.

Details of the Detained Women

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of police detained Pakhi Khanam (22), Reema Akhtar (35), Lakhi Begum (35), Sabana Begum (39) and Lebina Khanam (33) for further questioning, said Bhavnagar Rural Assistant Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Gautam.

Recovery of Bangladeshi Documents

Bangladeshi documents including passports were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that the women hailed from Faridpur, Nirail and Kalia districts of the neighbouring country.

They had arrived in Bhavnagar from Ahmedabad and were working as domestic helps in Chitra Yard area.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway.