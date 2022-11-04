News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat: Former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's CM candidate

Gujarat: Former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's CM candidate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 04, 2022 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday named former TV anchor and journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate for next month's assembly elections in Gujarat.

IMAGE: Isudan Gadhvi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The announcement was made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party.

Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation.

 

He hails from a farmers' family in Dwarka district's Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state's population.

Kejriwal said the party conducted the poll by asking people to choose their chief ministerial face.

Over 16 lakh people voted and 73 per cent of those preferred Gadhvi, Kejrwial said.

Last week, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He had said that people could submit their points of view till November 3 evening and on the basis of their opinions, the name of the party's chief ministerial face would be announced the next day.

At that time, Kejriwal had also said, "During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we made him the chief minister."

The AAP on Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases next month -- on December 1 and 5 -- while votes will be counted on December 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gujarat to see three-way contest; all eyes on AAP
Gujarat to see three-way contest; all eyes on AAP
Gujarat elections: 25 seats to watch out for
Gujarat elections: 25 seats to watch out for
It's Raining Billions For Gujarat!
It's Raining Billions For Gujarat!
Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?
Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?
Phone Bhoot Review
Phone Bhoot Review
What's Common Between Huma And Sona?
What's Common Between Huma And Sona?
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: Australia vs Afghanistan
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: Australia vs Afghanistan
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will Congress End 32-Year Gujarat Drought?

Will Congress End 32-Year Gujarat Drought?

Will Gujarat Be A Cake Walk For BJP?

Will Gujarat Be A Cake Walk For BJP?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances