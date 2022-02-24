News
Rediff.com  » News » Guj students stranded in Ukraine appeal for evacuation

Guj students stranded in Ukraine appeal for evacuation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 24, 2022 15:57 IST
Several students from Gujarat who are studying in Ukraine have made a desperate appeal that they be evacuated, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the east European country on Thursday.

IMAGE: Debris and rubble are seen at the site where a missile landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, on February 24, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

While the Gujarat government has not specified the exact number of students from the state still stuck in Ukraine, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani gave an assurance on Thursday that the Centre as well as the Indian Embassy in Ukraine were doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of the students.

"All Indian citizens, including these students, were already given emergency contact numbers. The students must remain in touch with the Embassy in Ukraine," Vaghani, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters.

 

Recently, several stranded Indians, including Gujarati students, were brought back in a flight, he said.

"But, some Gujaratis could not board the flight at that time. Now, the situation is worsening there," the minister noted.

"I want to assure the students that their safety is the priority of the Indian government. Our government had evacuated stranded Indians in the past and we will do it this time too," he said.

The parents of four such students contacted Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt and sought her help.

"Four students from Vadodara were supposed to board a flight from Ukraine to Turkey. But, the flight got cancelled at the last moment and the airport was also sealed. These students were also asked to leave the airport. I have contacted the External Affairs Ministry and given details about these stranded students," Bhatt said.

Two other students -- Bhavesh Vanzara, hailing from Arvalli district, and Harsh Soni, from Rajkot -- are also stuck in Ukraine and they sent video messages seeking immediate help.

Soni in the video message said, "I am in the final year of a medical course. The situation is worsening with every passing hour. There are some others also like me who are stranded. I appeal to the government to do something and help us to get back home as soon as possible."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
