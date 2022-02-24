News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indians in Ukraine asked to 'remain safe wherever' they are

Indians in Ukraine asked to 'remain safe wherever' they are

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 24, 2022 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are as Russia carried out a military operation in Ukraine triggering a major confrontation between the two sides.

IMAGE: Tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, on February 24, 2022. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

It said in view of closure of Ukranian airspace for civilian aircraft, alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals.

It also said the embassy will convey information about it as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country.

'The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodation or in transit,' the Indian embassy said in a fresh advisory.

 

'All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,' it said in an advisory.

The embassy issued a second advisory of the day a few hours later.

'This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals,' it said.

Official sources in New Delhi said India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially the students, in Ukraine.

They said India is closely monitoring the 'rapidly changing' situation in Ukraine and how to assist the Indians in that country.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students," said a source.

It said the control room set by the Ministry of External Affairs a few days ago is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

There is no possibility of sending special aircraft to Ukraine to evacuate the Indians including the Indian embassy staff as the airspace of Ukraine has been closed.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights in view of high risk to safety.

"The government is looking at ways to extend assistance to Indians there," said a source.

According to estimates, over 15,000 Indians are currently staying in Ukraine.

It is learnt that a series of meetings are underway to assess the situation and ways to extend assistance to Indians in that country.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation into Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an 'invasion' could be the beginning of a 'big war' in Europe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
US Troops 6 Km From Ukraine Border
US Troops 6 Km From Ukraine Border
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Saddest moment of my tenure, says UN chief Guterres

Saddest moment of my tenure, says UN chief Guterres

Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv

Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances