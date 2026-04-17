Rs 7 Crore GST Fraud Uncovered In Pilibhit

A major GST fraud has been uncovered in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, involving the misuse of a GST ID and the creation of 13 fake firms to misappropriate funds worth approximately Rs 7 crore.

Key Points A GST fraud involving approximately Rs 7 crore has been uncovered in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

The fraud involved the misuse of a businessman's GST ID and the creation of 13 fake firms.

The accused allegedly obtained the victim's GST credentials under the pretext of arranging a bank loan.

Fake invoices were generated in the names of the fictitious firms, leading to the misappropriation of funds.

Police are scrutinising records of the 13 firms to expose the entire syndicate involved in the GST fraud.

An alleged fraud involving misuse of a GST ID to misappropriate funds worth around Rs 7 crore has been uncovered here, with police detecting 13 fake firms which were allegedly used to generate bogus bills, officials said on Friday.

How The GST Fraud Was Perpetrated

According to police, the accused allegedly duped a local businessman on the pretext of arranging a bank loan and obtained his GST credentials before carrying out the fraudulent transactions.

The complainant, Mohammad Naeem, a resident of Mohalla Chhota Khudaganj and proprietor of Shahji Enterprises, runs a handpump installation and labour services business.

In his complaint, Naeem alleged one Ajmal alias Sameer Rana approached him posing as a loan agent and convinced him to share his GST ID, password and Aadhaar details on January 12, 2026, as part of the loan procedure.

Discovery And Investigation Of The Fraud

The fraud came to light on March 13 when officials from the GST department contacted Naeem, informing him that purchases worth nearly Rs 7 crore had been shown under his GST ID without filing returns.

Subsequently, when Naeem confronted the accused, he was allegedly abused and threatened with dire consequences.

Kotwali in-charge Satyendra Kumar said a case has been registered under relevant sections based on the victim's complaint and a detailed investigation is underway.

Police Action And Next Steps

Police has found that fake invoices had been generated in the names of around 13 fictitious firms.

"Records of 13 firms are being scrutinised to expose the entire syndicate. Action will be taken against the accused on the basis of evidence," he said.

GST fraud cases often involve charges under Section 132 of the CGST Act, which deals with offences and penalties. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve tracing the money trail and identifying all individuals involved in the syndicate. Such scams can have a significant impact on government revenue and honest businesses.