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Farmer in UP Receives Huge Tax Notice Due to Fraudulent Firm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 16:38 IST

An Uttar Pradesh farmer is battling a massive tax bill after becoming a victim of identity theft, with a fraudulent firm using his credentials to evade taxes, prompting an official investigation.

Key Points

  • A farmer in Budaun, UP, received tax notices totalling ₹14.66 crore due to a fraudulent firm using his identity.
  • The firm, 'Ram Store,' allegedly operated in Delhi, accumulating significant income tax and GST liabilities.
  • The farmer claims he never established any business in Delhi and that his Aadhaar and PAN numbers were misused.
  • An investigation has been launched by district authorities to uncover the fraud and take action against the perpetrators.
  • The farmer has appealed for justice and an impartial inquiry into the misuse of his identity for tax evasion.

A farmer in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh was left stunned after receiving tax notices of Rs 14.66 crore, allegedly for a fraudulent firm operating by using his name in Delhi.

After the farmer submitted a formal application, a two-member team, comprising the Additional District Magistrate (Finance) and the Deputy Commissioner (GST), has been constituted to investigate the matter," Budaun District Magistrate Avneesh Rai said on Saturday.

 

Upon inquiring about the matter with departmental officials, they said that a firm named "Ram Store" was being operated under his name in Delhi's Naraina Industrial Area (Phase-1), which has outstanding income tax dues amounting to Rs 1.02 crore, the farmer Bhola Singh told PTI.

Meanwhile, the GST office also issued a notice to Singh, citing a Goods and Services Tax liability amounting to Rs 13.63 crore, he said.

Singh, a resident of Khurrampur Bhamori in the Wazirganj area, said that on March 29, he received a notice from the Income Tax Department in Budaun, directing him to deposit a sum of Rs 1.02 crore.

He claimed that he had never travelled to Delhi, nor had he ever established any firm or business enterprise.

Subsequently, he submitted a formal complaint to the Budaun District Magistrate, Singh said.

Taking the matter seriously, the District Magistrate issued directives to the concerned departments to conduct an investigation and resolve the issue.

Investigation into the Fraud

During their preliminary investigation, GST officials discovered that the firm against which these tax dues are pending used the farmer's Aadhaar and PAN numbers.

It is evident from this that an unidentified individual misused his documents to set up a fraudulent firm and conducted transactions worth crores, officials said.

Officials advised the farmer to file a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station or the nearest police station, the farmer said.

However, when the aggrieved farmer approached the Wazirganj and Cyber police stations, his report was not registered there, thereby further compounding his troubles, he claimed.

The DM said that a farmer has received a notice from the Income Tax and GST department informing him to pay the taxes.

"The farmer has apprised the authorities of the notice by submitting a formal written application. A two-member team, comprising the Additional District Magistrate (Finance) and the Deputy Commissioner (GST), has been constituted to investigate the matter," Rai said.

The case appears to involve fraud and forgery. The team will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, and legal action will be initiated against the guilty parties," the DM said.

The farmer also asserted that he would be unable to repay such a colossal sum even if he sells off all his land and assets. He has appealed to the administration to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter, take strict action against the culprits, and ensure that he gets justice.

Rai told PTI, "The report of the investigation is expected to come within 3-4 days, following which action will be initiated against the individual or firm involved in the fraudulent activity, and the outstanding Income Tax and GST dues will be recovered from them."

He further explained that the farmer Bhola Singh's PAN card was misused to commit tax fraud. He also said that all details will come to light during the course of the investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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