Man Held in Massive GST Fraud Case

Man Held in Massive GST Fraud Case

Source: PTI
February 28, 2026 20:22 IST

A man has been arrested in Noida by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for his involvement in a massive Rs 15,000 crore GST fraud, involving fake firms and bogus invoices.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh STF in connection with a massive Rs 15,000 crore GST fraud.
  • The accused allegedly procured PAN details to fraudulently obtain GST registrations and create approximately 3,500 fake firms.
  • These fake firms were used to generate bogus GST invoices and e-way bills to fraudulently claim input tax credit, causing a significant loss to the government.
  • The investigation began after a fake firm was registered using the PAN details of a senior journalist.
  • The accused was introduced to GST-related fraudulent activities by a Delhi-based man named Archit Goyal.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Noida Unit, has arrested a man in connection with an alleged Goods and Services Tax fraud estimated at Rs 15,000 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Baldev alias Balli (38), a resident of Hisar in Haryana, was arrested from Hisar on Friday evening, they said.

 

Raj Kumar Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF, Noida), said, "On Friday at around 7 pm, Baldev alias Balli was arrested by the STF team from Hisar. He was wanted in a GST scam case worth Rs 15,000 crore and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000."

Details of the GST Fraud

According to the STF, the accused allegedly procured Permanent Account Number (PAN) details of unsuspecting individuals and fraudulently obtained GST registrations in their names. Using these GST numbers, he and his associates allegedly created around 3,500 fake firms and generated bogus GST invoices and e-way bills to fraudulently claim input tax credit, causing substantial loss to the government exchequer.

The matter came to light after a fake firm was allegedly registered using the PAN details of a senior journalist associated with a popular television news programme.

Following a complaint lodged at Sector 20 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, an investigation was initiated and several arrests were made. However, the accused had been absconding since then, officials said.

Accused's Background and Involvement

During interrogation, the accused told investigators that he completed his MBA from Punjab University in 2012 and later started a medical shop, which he shut down due to losses. In 2014, he ventured into used car trading.

He later came in contact with a Delhi-based man, identified as Archit Goyal, who allegedly introduced him to GST-related fraudulent activities, police said.

Multiple cases have been registered against the accused at Sector 20 police station under sections 420 (cheating), 467 and 468 (forgery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. He is also named in three other cases, including under the Gangsters Act, officials added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
