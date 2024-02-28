News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Groom ditches at last minute, UP bride weds kin for CM's scheme benefit

Groom ditches at last minute, UP bride weds kin for CM's scheme benefit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 28, 2024 23:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman completed marriage formalities with her brother-in-law to get benefits of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme when the groom she was to marry failed to arrive.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A probe has been ordered into the matter, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a mass marriage event here in which 132 couples got married.

 

Under the CM's mass marriage scheme, Rs 51,000 is given to the couple, out of which Rs 35,000 is sent to the bride's bank account while Rs 10,000 is given to be used for gifts to the couple and Rs 6,000 for arranging the ceremony.

Officials said the marriage formalities of one Khushi was completed by her family members with her sister's brother as the groom, Madhya Pradesh resident Vrishbhan, did not turn up.

District social welfare officer Lalita Yadav said that a probe has been ordered into the matter and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Before weddings are held under the scheme, Aadhaar cards are matched and other particulars are verified, but in this case there was a lapse, she said.

All gifts and other material given to Khushi's family have been taken back, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Marrying woman on false identity to get 10 years' jail
Marrying woman on false identity to get 10 years' jail
BJP leader cancels daughter's wedding to Muslim man
BJP leader cancels daughter's wedding to Muslim man
Groom calls off wedding over 'old' furniture in dowry
Groom calls off wedding over 'old' furniture in dowry
WPL PIX: UP Warriorz stun MI with sensational win
WPL PIX: UP Warriorz stun MI with sensational win
219 people killed in Manipur violence: Guv
219 people killed in Manipur violence: Guv
Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak
Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak
Govt bans 2 JK-based groups for anti-India activities
Govt bans 2 JK-based groups for anti-India activities
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'People wary of marrying boys in Western UP'

'People wary of marrying boys in Western UP'

Bangladeshi woman finds UP lover married, goes back

Bangladeshi woman finds UP lover married, goes back

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances