News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bangladeshi woman returns home after discovering UP lover's marriage

Bangladeshi woman returns home after discovering UP lover's marriage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 01, 2023 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 32-year-old mother-of-three from Bangladesh who arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district to meet a man she got to know and fell in love with over the Internet returned to her country after discovering that he is married, police said on Sunday.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Dilruba Sharmi, a widow who worked as a beautician, arrived in India on September 26 with her three children to meet 27-year-old Abdul Kareem, a resident of Bhartha Roshangarh village in the district's Malhipur area, they said.

 

Kareem, a chef in Bahrain, came in contact with the woman over the Internet.

Sharmi's husband died during the COVID-19 pandemic. She reached Lucknow on September 26 with her three children-- aged 15, 12 and seven -- on a tourist visa, the police said.

Kareem landed in Lucknow on the same day. The five of them reached Bahraich in a bus and checked into a hotel where they stayed for two days before travelling to Kareem's native village, the police said.

Kareem, who had told Sharmi that he was unmarried, was confronted by his wife and villagers informed the police and Sashastra Seema Bal officials.

Security agencies also swung into action and launched an inquiry. Following this, Shrami decided to return to her country.

Malhipur SHO Dharmendra Kumar told PTI that the woman came to India on a tourist visa.

"No criminal angle was found in the probe. Her tourist visa was valid. She returned to Lucknow on Saturday and probably left for Bangladesh from there. Kareem also left, saying he was going back to Bahrain," he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Yadav said officials from the Intelligence Bureau, Sashastra Seema Bal and the Anti Terrorist Squad interrogated both Sharmi and Kareem and found nothing suspicious.

The woman left on her own, saying she would return to her country, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Return Seema Haider or...: Mumbai cops get threat
Return Seema Haider or...: Mumbai cops get threat
Seema, Sachin faked names for Nepal hotel stay
Seema, Sachin faked names for Nepal hotel stay
Anju from India becomes Fatima, weds her Pak FB friend
Anju from India becomes Fatima, weds her Pak FB friend
'Our Aim Is HFCs' Role In Economic Growth'
'Our Aim Is HFCs' Role In Economic Growth'
Some headwinds emerge for India's cement sector
Some headwinds emerge for India's cement sector
Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver
Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver
Markets to focus on RBI's decision, global trends
Markets to focus on RBI's decision, global trends
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

An India-Pakistan love story, brought to you by PUBG

An India-Pakistan love story, brought to you by PUBG

SSB suspends 2 jawans who let Seema into India

SSB suspends 2 jawans who let Seema into India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances