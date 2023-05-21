News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP leader gives in to pressure, cancels daughter's wedding to Muslim man

BJP leader gives in to pressure, cancels daughter's wedding to Muslim man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: May 21, 2023 11:39 IST
Under pressure from Hindutva outfits, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttarakhand on Saturday said he has cancelled the marriage of his daughter to a Muslim man, which was scheduled to be held on May 28.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Talking to reporters in Pauri, Yashpal Benam, the bride's father and Pauri municipal chairman, said he thought of getting his daughter married to a Muslim youth for her happiness.

 

But in view of the way social media users reacted to the proposed marriage, it has been postponed, he said.

"Now I have to listen to the voice of the public as well," Benam said.

The wedding to be held on May 28 in Pauri city has now been cancelled, he said.

Hindutva outfits on Friday here at Jhanda Chawk burnt the effigy of BJP leader Benam in protest against his daughter marrying a Muslim.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest.

"We strongly oppose such a marriage," the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud had said.

A photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader's daughter turned up on social media on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
More like this

Baghel: If BJP leaders' daughters marry Muslims...

Baghel: If BJP leaders' daughters marry Muslims...

Kerala Muslim faces threats after remarrying wife

Kerala Muslim faces threats after remarrying wife

