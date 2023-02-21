Groom calls off wedding over 'old' furniture in dowry

A man called off his marriage in Hyderabad after he reportedly found that "old" furniture was given by the bride's family as dowry.

The groom, who works as a bus driver, did not turn up for the wedding, which was scheduled on Sunday, following which a complaint was lodged by the bride's father and a case was registered, police said.

The bride's father told reporters that the groom's parents misbehaved with him when he had gone to their house.

"They said the items which they had demanded were not given and the furniture was also old. They refused to come. I had arranged for the feast for the wedding and invited all relatives and guests. But the groom did not come for the ceremony," the bride's father lamented.

The groom's family had expected furniture among other items as dowry, but as used furniture was reportedly given by the bride's family, the groom's family rejected it and did not turn up on the day of the marriage, police said based on the complaint.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act was registered and further investigations were on, police added.