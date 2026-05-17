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Gripen fighters escort Modi's plane on arrival in Sweden

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 17, 2026 21:31 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sweden aims to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, technology, defence, and innovation, fostering deeper cooperation between India and Europe.

Gripen fighters escort Modi's plane on arrival in Sweden

IMAGE: The prime minister's aircraft was escorted by Swedish Gripen fighter jets while landing in Gothenburg. Photographs: MEA

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sweden to discuss trade, technology, and defence cooperation.
  • Modi will meet with Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson to advance India-Sweden friendship in various sectors.
  • The visit aims to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.
  • India and Sweden will focus on green transition, AI, emerging technologies, and resilient supply chains.
  • Modi will also meet European business leaders to deepen investment linkages between India and Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sweden on Sunday, where he will hold talks on trade, technology, defence and other key sectors.

The prime minister's aircraft was escorted by Swedish Gripen fighter jets while landing in Gothenburg. He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson. 

Focus on India-Sweden Friendship

"I will be meeting Prime Minister Kristersson with the aim of advancing the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more," Modi said in a social media post.

He further said, "With PM Kristersson and President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, I will be meeting European business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry. This will also deepen investment linkages between India and Europe."

Boosting Bilateral Trade and Cooperation

Modi's two-day Sweden tour will focus on exploring new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

The two sides are also set to focus on boosting ties in areas of green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.

Past Engagements and Future Visits

Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

This is the second leg of Modi's four-nation Europe tour. He has already visited the Netherlands, where he inked 17 agreements to boost cooperation in defence, critical minerals and other key sectors.

Later this week, he will also visit Norway and Italy.

Soon after landing in Gothenburg, Modi met members of the Indian diaspora who were there to greet him. He was welcomed with musical performances, including the rendition of a bhajan by a Swedish woman.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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