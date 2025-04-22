HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saudi Arabia F15 jets escort Modi's aircraft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2025 14:35 IST

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft was escorted by F-15 jets of Saudi Arabia when his special flight entered the airspace of the Gulf nation on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft is being escorted by Saudi Arabia's F-15 jets. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Modi is paying a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released a video of the Saudi jets escorting Modi's aircraft.

 

The gesture is being seen as deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

WATCH: Saudi Arabia's F-15 jets escort Modi's plane

Modi on Tuesday said India and Saudi Arabia have a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region and the growing defence and security collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust.

In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival in Jeddah, Modi described Saudi Arabia as "one of India's most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally".

"We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region," he said.

"The growing defence and security engagement and collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust," he said.

"It is also a testament to our shared commitment to regional stability, and our mutual resolve to address the evolving challenges in our extended neighbourhood," Modi added.

In their talks on Tuesday evening, Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to focus on boosting defence ties apart from enhancing engagement in many other crucial sectors.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
