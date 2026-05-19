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Greater Noida Dowry Death: Viscera Samples Preserved For Analysis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 14:16 IST

Police are investigating a suspected dowry death in Greater Noida, awaiting forensic analysis of viscera samples to determine the cause of death amid family allegations of murder and dowry demands.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old woman died in Greater Noida, with her family alleging dowry-related murder.
  • Police are awaiting forensic analysis of viscera samples to determine the exact cause of death in the dowry death case.
  • The victim's family claims she was murdered by her in-laws over demands for a Toyota Fortuner and additional cash.
  • The husband and father-in-law have been arrested, with efforts underway to apprehend other accused individuals.
  • The family alleges discrepancies in the in-laws' account of the incident and claims the body had marks suggesting assault.

Police at the Ecotech-3 police station said the postmortem examination of Deepika Nagar had been conducted but doctors were yet to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Deepika died on Sunday night after allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

 

Her family, however, has alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands and claimed it was neither a suicide nor an accident.

Dowry Death Investigation: Key Findings

Police said, "Doctors have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death. The exact cause of death is not clear. Postmortem examination has been conducted and viscera has been preserved for forensic analysis".

Police have arrested Deepika's husband Hrithik (26) and father-in-law Manoj, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused named in the FIR registered under provisions related to dowry death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh had earlier said that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Deepika's father, Sanjay Nagar.

Family Alleges Dowry Demands and Assault

According to the complaint, Deepika had called her father on Sunday afternoon while crying and allegedly told him that her in-laws were assaulting her over dowry demands.

The family alleged that the in-laws were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional Rs 45-50 lakh in cash.

Sanjay Nagar claimed that he and some relatives had gone to Deepika's matrimonial home around 7 pm on Sunday in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

He alleged that around 12.30 am, the family received a call from the in-laws informing them that Deepika had suffered a fall and asking them to reach Sharda Hospital.

"When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," Nagar had said earlier, alleging that her body bore multiple injury marks and what appeared to be wounds caused by a screwdriver.

"My daughter has been killed for dowry," he had alleged.

Discrepancies in In-Laws' Statements

Nagar also claimed there were discrepancies in the versions given by the in-laws about the incident.

"I asked them where Deepika had fallen, and the in-laws replied from the stairs. Later, they said from the roof," he alleged.

On Monday, Deepika's family had alleged that while her in-laws claimed she died after falling from the terrace, the nature of injuries on her body did not appear consistent with a fall.

The family claimed that instead of injuries typically associated with a fall from height, there were marks on her body suggesting assault.

Speaking to PTI on Monday night, Deepika's father had alleged that his daughter's body bore marks that appeared to have been caused by a screwdriver.

The woman's aunt, Geeta Devi, had alleged that Deepika was pushed from the building and later either stabbed or shot when she survived the fall.

The family further alleged that Deepika was subjected to mental and physical harassment within a few months of her marriage in December 2024.

Police said videography of the postmortem examination was conducted and additional sections would be invoked depending on the outcome of the investigation and forensic reports.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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