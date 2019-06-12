News
Goyal appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Goyal appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

June 12, 2019 14:29 IST

Union Minster Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

 

Goyal, the minister of railways and commerce & industry in the Narendra Modi government, will be deputy to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Thawarchand Gehlot, the minister for social justice and empowerment.

Gehlot has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. He was formerly the National Treasurer of the BJP.

The BJP has also decided to make Sanjay Jaiswal, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, its chief whip in the house. He will succeed Anurag Thakur, who has become a minister in the new Modi government.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
