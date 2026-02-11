Govt sold Bharat Mata. Are you not ashamed?: Rahul vs Centre

Rahul Gandhi said that had an INDIA Bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told US President Donald Trump that he should treat India as an equal.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi participates in the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points Rahul Gandhi claims the deal compromises India's energy security, handing control to the US.

He alleges the trade agreement will harm Indian farmers by flooding the market with US agricultural products.

Gandhi asserts the Indian textile industry is being 'finished' as a result of the deal.

He highlights the need to protect India's people, data, food supply, and energy system in a dangerous world.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the government has "sold Bharat Mata" through the India-US interim trade deal and that it was a "wholesale surrender" with India's energy security handed over to America and farmers' interests compromised.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget, he said that had an INDIA Bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told US President Donald Trump that he should treat India as an equal.

"You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata," he said while referring to the trade agreement.

Concerns Over Energy Security and Farmers' Interests

The LoP said energy security has gone under the India-US trade deal, and the US will decide "whom we buy oil from".

Gandhi said the interests of the farmers have been compromised, and the farmers are facing a "storm" as agricultural products from the US will flood Indian markets.

He also alleged that the Indian textile industry is "finished".

Geopolitical Landscape and National Strength

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval had stated that the era of war is over. "But the fact is, we are moving into the era of war."

"Moving into a dangerous world, we have to understand our strengths, and the central strength of our country is our people," he pointed out.

He underlined the need to protect country's people, data, food supply and energy system.