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Govt says fuel stocks adequate, warns against panic buying

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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March 24, 2026 23:24 IST

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Despite global supply chain concerns, the Indian government assures citizens of adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks, urging them to avoid panic buying and embrace alternative fuel options like PNG.

Govt warns against panic buying

IMAGE: A long queue of two-wheeler vehicles at a petrol pump as people wait to refill fuel, in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India possesses adequate reserves of petrol, diesel, and LPG, with refineries operating at high capacity despite disruptions.
  • The government urges citizens to avoid panic buying and hoarding of fuel, assuring that petrol pumps remain fully functional.
  • Domestic LPG production has been increased, and natural gas supplies to essential sectors like domestic PNG and CNG transport are protected.
  • The government is promoting the shift to piped natural gas (PNG) and encouraging states to expedite city gas distribution network expansion.
  • Enforcement against hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities has been stepped up under the Essential Commodities Act.

The government on Tuesday said India has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG, and that all refineries are operating at high capacity despite disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.

In an update on fuel availability, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol pumps across the country remain fully functional, though panic buying triggered by rumours led to unusually high sales in some areas.

 

She urged citizens not to engage in hoarding and to rely on official information.

Sharma said domestic LPG production has been stepped up, with no reported dry-outs at distributorships, even as supply remains under pressure due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. Deliveries continue as normal, she added.

Natural gas supplies to priority segments such as domestic PNG and CNG transport remain fully protected, while supplies to industrial and commercial users are being maintained at about 80 per cent of average consumption.

Government Initiatives to Enhance Fuel Supply

The government is pushing a shift from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG), with city gas companies accelerating connections and over 7,500 new domestic and commercial PNG links activated in the past day. States have been urged to expedite approvals for expanding city gas distribution networks.

To ease supply constraints, additional allocations of commercial LPG and kerosene have been made, while alternative fuels such as coal are also being made available for small and medium consumers.

Crackdown on Illegal Activities

The Centre, she said, has asked states to step up enforcement against hoarding and black marketing under the Essential Commodities Act, with around 3,400 raids conducted, 642 FIRs registered and about 155 arrests made so far.

Advising restraint, the government called on citizens to avoid panic purchases, use fuel judiciously and consider alternatives such as PNG and electric cooking options during the ongoing crisis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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