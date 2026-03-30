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Govt ready with corrective steps: Union minister on West Asia conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 30, 2026 17:36 IST

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Amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis, India is proactively implementing measures to safeguard its economy, focusing on macroeconomic stability, balance of payments, and mitigating external risks through diversified energy sources and supply chain management.

IMAGE: People wait in a queue to refill their LPG cylinders outside a gas agency amid the nationwide reports of LPG shortage, in Patna, March 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Empowered groups have been formed to address supply chain disruptions and manage the prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, and fertilisers.
  • India is diversifying its sources for crude oil, LNG, and LPG imports to enhance energy security and reduce dependence on specific regions.
  • The government is encouraging the conversion from LPG to PNG and curbing hoarding to ensure stable supply and prices of natural gas.
  • Inter-ministerial coordination and trade facilitation measures are in place to support exports and imports, maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The government has taken a host of measures to mitigate external risks, support the balance of payments, and maintain macroeconomic stability amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said the government is consistently reviewing and closely monitoring the economic impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict at the highest levels and taking immediate corrective and facilitative measures as warranted.

 

Seven new empowered groups have been constituted to undertake swift and far-reaching action on supply chains, petrol-diesel, fertilisers, gas and inflation. In addition, an Inter-Ministerial Group on supply chain resilience has been operationalised to monitor the situation and coordinate facilitation measures related to exports and imports.

To a question on the extent by which the GDP growth and foreign investment is likely to be affected due to the crisis, Chaudhary said, "The overall impact of the ongoing conflict will depend on the evolving global situation, including the duration and intensity of the conflict".

He listed out the steps taken by the government to deal with the crisis, including measures to manage external sector volatility and support the balance of payments.

The government has taken steps to diversify crude oil/LNG/LPG import sources, and also to enhance LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) production, rationalise natural gas allocation to priority sectors, encourage LPG-to-PNG (pipeline natural gas) conversions where systems are in place, and curb hoarding through enforcement actions.

"Supply chains are being closely monitored, supported by trade facilitation measures and coordinated inter-ministerial action. These measures are aimed at mitigating external risks, supporting the balance of payments, and maintaining macroeconomic stability," Chaudhary said.

Global crude prices have risen almost 50 per cent since the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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