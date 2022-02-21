News
Govt did nothing except divide people, Sonia tells UP

Govt did nothing except divide people, Sonia tells UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 21, 2022 15:29 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people," Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for fourth phase.

 

"Youth study and prepare for jobs but the BJP government made them sit at home. There are 12 lakh government jobs vacant but employments are not being offered to the youth. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their households," the Congress leader said.

"During the lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But the Modi-Yogi governments acted irresponsibly and turned their faces away and closed their eyes, despite the pain of the people. The government didn't provide any relief," she added..

Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'The ground is shifting in UP'
'Things are not good for the BJP'
'BJP may be inches ahead of SP'
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
