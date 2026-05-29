Governor displease over incomplete rendition of Vande Mataram at Kerala assembly

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar voices his concern over the incomplete rendition of 'Vande Mataram' in the state Assembly, highlighting the need for proper protocol during official events.

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivers the inaugural policy of the V D Satheesan-led government at the Legislative Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photograph: @KeralaGovernor X/ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressed dissatisfaction with the incomplete singing of 'Vande Mataram' in the state Assembly.

The Governor emphasised the importance of following proper protocol during official functions in the Kerala Assembly.

Arlekar noted that 'Vande Mataram' should be sung in full when the Governor is present in the House, not just played.

The Governor has discussed the matter with the Assembly Speaker and anticipates a resolution to the issue.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday expressed displeasure over 'Vande Mataram' not being sung in full in the state Assembly when he was present for the UDF government's policy address.

He said that proper protocol should be followed when the Governor is attending such functions.

Governor's Concerns Regarding Protocol

Before and after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's policy address in the Kerala Assembly, a band team performed the opening stanzas of Vande Mataram.

Speaking to reporters at Lok Bhavan after returning from the state Assembly, the Governor said it had been insisted that Vande Mataram should be sung in full whenever the Governor is present in the House.

He said that in the Assembly, the song was only played and not sung.

"Whenever the Governor is present, it has to be sung fully. It was not sung; it was only played," he said.

Next Steps and Expectations

Arlekar added that he has already spoken to the Assembly Speaker, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, on the matter and expects the issue to be addressed.

"Let us see how things develop," he said.

Earlier, it was alleged by the BJP that the national song Vande Mataram was not sung in full in the Assembly when the Governor attended the policy address on Friday, with claims that this amounted to an 'insult' to Lok Bhavan.