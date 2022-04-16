News
Gorakhpur temple attack accused slapped with UAPA

Gorakhpur temple attack accused slapped with UAPA

Source: PTI
April 16, 2022 20:32 IST
The stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been invoked against the accused in the Goraknath Temple attack case.

The Anti-terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is investigating the case, produced accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

The court sent Abbasi to judicial custody for 14 days.

"The prosecution informed the court about the decision of ATS to also impose sections of UAPA on the accused and sought extension of his custody. Considering this, the court extended the judicial custody of Abbasi for 14 days,"senior lawyer PK Dubey said.

 

In a statement issued, the ATS cited inputs it got from interrogation as well as electronic and financial transactions for imposing relevant sections of the UAPA against the accused.

The UAPA allows the investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.

Abbasi was sent to Gorakhpur jail after the hearing.

The ATS will now appeal to get the case transferred to ATS special court in Lucknow for further hearing, the statement said.

Abbasi, an IIT graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
