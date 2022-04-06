UP ATS takes accused in Gorakhnath temple attack to Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Wednesday reached its headquarters in Lucknow with the accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, for further inquiries in the case.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with a policeman who was injured in an attack at the Gorakhnath temple, receiving treatment at the BRD medical college, Gorakhpur, April 4, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Before moving to Lucknow Murtaza underwent a medical test. His laptop and mobile have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation.

The UP-ATS on Monday reached Mumbai, where Murtaza had studied at the IIT, and learnt that Murtaza had not met his family members for the last three years.

On Tuesday the team visited Navi Mumbai where he used to live earlier with his family.

Notably, Murtaza’s father has said that his son is mentally not stable and had no plan to commit the offence.

"He is not mentally stable. Since childhood he is suffering from depression. Earlier, he also received medical treatment," Munir Ahmed Abbasi, father of the accused. told ANI while adding that due to some developments (in his mental health), the accused believed that the police were after him.

"He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," Abbasi added.

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on Sunday.

The additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple was a local.

"He is a resident of Gorakhpur. A sickle has been recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be a terror angle," he had said.