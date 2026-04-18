Delhi Golf Links Robbery: Police Yet To Make Arrests

Delhi police are investigating a brazen Rs 25 lakh robbery and hostage situation in the upscale Golf Links area, with the domestic help suspected of being the key conspirator.

Key Points A Rs 25 lakh robbery occurred at a liquor businessman's house in Delhi's Golf Links area.

The businessman's family was held hostage during the robbery.

Police suspect the domestic help was the main conspirator in the Golf Links robbery.

Multiple police teams are conducting raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to find the suspects.

CCTV footage indicates prior planning and reconnaissance by the robbers.

No arrests have been made yet in the brazen Rs 25-lakh hostage-cum-robbery at a liquor businessman's house in the city's upscale Golf Links, police said on Saturday.

It's been more than 24 hours since a domestic help and his accomplices allegedly held the businessman's family hostage and decamped with jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh for the house.

Investigation into the Golf Links Robbery

A police officer said all accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

The incident took place on Thursday, around 6 pm, when Ashok Chawla, owner of a liquor company, his parents, daughter-in-law, and a child were in the house.

According to police sources, around six people barged into the residence and held the family members hostage at a weapon's point.

Details of the Heist

The robbers kept them in confinement and forced them to hand over valuables. They ransacked the house as they searched room-to-room and cupboards before fleeing with jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh.

No one was physically harmed during the robbery, the police said.

Role of the Domestic Help

Preliminary investigation has indicated the role of the domestic help, Sushil, as the main conspirator.

The police suspect it was he who enabled the entry of the other people and shared the house layout and location of the valuables.

Ongoing Police Efforts

CCTV footage from the locality shows multiple suspects approaching the house in a coordinated manner. Some were seen waiting nearby before entering, indicating prior planning and recce.

The police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the robbers.

Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and informers have been activated as efforts continue to nab the suspects, the officer said.

A police source, however, said that police have already detained the accused and are questioning them.

Under Indian law, charges of robbery with wrongful confinement and potentially attempted murder could apply, depending on the evidence gathered. The next step in the investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the crime scene and interrogation of the detained suspects. Delhi has seen a rise in organised crime targeting affluent neighbourhoods in recent years.