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Indian-Origin Man Held At Delhi Airport For Gold Smuggling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 19:30 IST

An American national of Indian origin was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle 3.5 kg of gold bars concealed in a specially designed belt, highlighting increased gold smuggling attempts due to rising customs duties.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi airport seized 3.5 kg of smuggled gold bars.
  • An American national of Indian origin was arrested for attempting to smuggle gold.
  • The gold bars were concealed in a specially designed belt.
  • Increased customs duty on gold has led to a rise in smuggling attempts.
  • International syndicates are using complex concealment methods to smuggle gold.

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have seized 115 smuggled gold bars weighing 3.5 kg from an American national of Indian origin, who allegedly concealed the contraband in a specially designed belt, officials said on Saturday.

Increased Gold Smuggling Attempts

According to an official statement, senior Customs officials tracking contraband flow said the major seizure "directly correlates" with a rise in gold smuggling attempts observed over the past week after the increase in Customs duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent altered the illicit market dynamics.

 

"With the margin of profit per kilogram skyrocketing, international syndicates appear to have shown heightened desperation by deploying increasingly complex concealment methods," the statement said.

Passenger Intercepted at Airport

Acting on intelligence inputs developed through risk-based passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the passenger at the international arrival terminal after he landed here from San Francisco on May 15 and allegedly attempted to clear the green channel covertly, the statement said.

During a search, the officers found 115 gold bars concealed in the inner pockets of the passenger's trousers, hidden inside a specially designed belt, it said.

Details of Seized Gold

The seized gold bars were of 24-karat purity (999.9) and weighed 3,565 grams in total.

Customs officials said the gold was being smuggled into India as contraband and was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger has been arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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